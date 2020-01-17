GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed the most recent trading day at $118.97, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.65% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.73% in that time.

GWPH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GWPH is projected to report earnings of -$0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 74.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $100.15 million, up 1405.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.04% lower. GWPH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GWPH has a Forward P/E ratio of 96.53 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.41.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GWPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.