GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed the most recent trading day at $133.24, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GWPH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 5, 2019. On that day, GWPH is projected to report earnings of -$0.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $88.26 million, up 3547.11% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% higher within the past month. GWPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

