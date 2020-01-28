GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed the most recent trading day at $113.64, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

GWPH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GWPH is projected to report earnings of -$0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $101.46 million, up 1425.74% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. GWPH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GWPH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 90.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.06, which means GWPH is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

