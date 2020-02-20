GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed at $128.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

GWPH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2020. In that report, analysts expect GWPH to post earnings of -$0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $104.87 million, up 1477.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.21% lower. GWPH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GWPH has a Forward P/E ratio of 122.34 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.43.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

