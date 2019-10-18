GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed the most recent trading day at $118.11, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GWPH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 5, 2019. In that report, analysts expect GWPH to post earnings of -$0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.64 million, up 3521.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.68% lower within the past month. GWPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

