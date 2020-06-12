GVS's Milan IPO fully covered across price range - market sources

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published

Italian filter maker GVS received enough orders from investors to cover its 490-580 million euros initial public offering (IPO) across the entire price range just a few hours after opening the order books, two market sources said on Friday.

MILANO, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian filter maker GVS received enough orders from investors to cover its 490-580 million euros initial public offering (IPO) across the entire price range just a few hours after opening the order books, two market sources said on Friday.

Earlier this week the group said it was pricing its IPO at between 7.0-8.3 euros per share, valuing the filter maker at up to 1.45 billion euros ($1.6 billion) after COVID-19 boosted demand for protective masks and filters for medical ventilators.

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More