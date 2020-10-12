Markets

GVC Receives German Sports-betting Licences - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GVC Holdings Plc (GMVHY.PK, GMVHF.PK) has been awarded four sports-betting licences in Germany. The German regulator issued licences for the bwin, SportingBet, Ladbrokes and Gamebookers brands to offer sports-betting products. The licences have been issued with immediate effect. GVC is working with the regulator on an implementation plan with terms attached to the licences expected to be in place in the early part of 2021. Following implementation, the Group expects EBITDA will be reduced by up to 40 million pounds on an annualised basis.

Shay Segev, CEO of GVC, said: "The much-anticipated regulation of online gaming in Germany re-enforces GVC's position as the most globally regulated and responsible operator in our industry."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular