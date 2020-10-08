GVC Holdings Records Strong Performance In Q3; Upgrades Full Year Expectations

(RTTNews) - GVC Holdings Plc (GMVHY.PK, GMVHF.PK) reported that its third quarter Group net gaming revenue or NGR, was up 12%, or 14% cc. Online net gaming revenue was up 26%, or 28% cc. The Group said its full year 2020 EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of 770 million pounds to 790 million pounds, approximately 50 million pounds ahead of previous expectations.

Also, GVC has agreed to acquire Bet.pt in Portugal to extend its business across Iberia. Bet.pt is an online gambling operator in Portugal with a particular strength in sports-betting.

