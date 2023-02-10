Gv 2017 Increases Position in Benson Hill (BHIL)

Fintel reports that Gv 2017 has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.85MM shares of Benson Hill Inc (BHIL). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 14.75MM shares and 8.29% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.70% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Benson Hill is $5.65. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 144.70% from its latest reported closing price of $2.31.

The projected annual revenue for Benson Hill is $461MM, an increase of 22.36%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benson Hill. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHIL is 0.07%, an increase of 21.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.86% to 75,186K shares. The put/call ratio of BHIL is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alphabet holds 15,352K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5,709K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,707K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,722K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHIL by 7.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,329K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHIL by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,602K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHIL by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Benson Hill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Benson Hill is a food technology company founded in 2012 with a mission to deliver food made better from the beginning. Through his CropOS® technology platform, which combines data science, plant science and food science, the company is leveraging the natural genetic diversity of plants to deliver seed innovation that enables healthier, better tasting, more sustainable and more affordable food and ingredient options.

