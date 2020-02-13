Guzman's tough rhetoric weighs on Argentina bond prices

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) - Argentina sovereign bond prices slipped Thursday following comments by the country's Economy Minister Martin Guzman warning bondholders of a potentially frustrating debt restructuring.

But some bondholders are taking the rhetoric in their stride, seeing it as a negotiating tactic ahead of a multibillion-dollar dollar debt restructuring, scheduled to take place in coming weeks.

"His tone was certainly unfriendly," said a bondholder close to the restructuring discussions. "[But] we're not taking these comments pretty seriously."

Even so, such talk weighed on bond prices on Thursday.

The sovereign's 6.875% 2048s fell close to three points earlier in the day to 41.00, while 6.875% 2027 fell about two points to 45.875 by midday, according to MarketAxess data.

Guzman told lawmakers Wednesday that there would be "frustration" among creditors and blamed the International Monetary Fund for the current debt crisis.

Just days earlier after two failed liability management operations for the dual-currency 2020 bond, the government also decided to delay payment and include the domestic security in its upcoming external debt restructuring plans.

While both events darkened the narrative around the upcoming restructuring, which markets had up until then assumed would be credit friendly, some investors see this is part and parcel of the negotiating process.

"This is more of a negotiation tactic to discourage holdout risk after the BUENOS payment," said a New York-based head of fixed-income strategy.

"If they offer a substantial haircut on capital then there is no deal with bondholders."

The buyide's patience has been wearing thin after the Province of Buenos Aires and the sovereign attempted to conduct liability management with little consultation with investors.

Bondholders have been waiting for the government to mandate financial advisers, a move they hope will involve more back-and- forth between the sovereign and creditors.

"It may be a tense balancing act with everyone waiting for the first offer on whether its a take-it-or-leave-it strategy or the second offer with better terms," wrote Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Amherst Pierpont.

