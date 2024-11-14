News & Insights

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. Secures Resolutions at AGM

November 14, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. (AU:GYG) has released an update.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed through polling. Shareholders showed strong support, particularly in the re-election of directors, indicating confidence in the company’s leadership. This outcome could signal positive investor sentiment towards Guzman y Gomez’s future strategies.

