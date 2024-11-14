News & Insights

Guzman y Gomez Announces Director’s Resignation

November 14, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. (AU:GYG) has released an update.

Guzman y Gomez Limited announces the resignation of Mr. Bruce Buchanan from its Board of Directors, effective after the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Mr. Buchanan, who joined the board in 2016, has been acknowledged for his significant contributions. The company extends its best wishes for his future endeavors.

