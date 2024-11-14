Guzman y Gomez Announces Director’s Resignation

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. (AU:GYG) has released an update.

Guzman y Gomez Limited announces the resignation of Mr. Bruce Buchanan from its Board of Directors, effective after the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Mr. Buchanan, who joined the board in 2016, has been acknowledged for his significant contributions. The company extends its best wishes for his future endeavors.

For further insights into AU:GYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.