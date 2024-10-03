Guzman Shares Decline on Sell Rating From Goldman Sachs

Shares of ASX-listed Guzman y Gomez Ltd. (AU:GYG) declined by over 2% today after Goldman Sachs initiated its coverage on the stock with a Sell rating. Goldman Sachs analysts project a 12% drop in the company’s share price, setting a target of AU$33.20 over the next 12 months.

Guzman y Gomez is a Mexican food chain that operates over 200 restaurants across Australia, Singapore, the U.S., and Japan. The company made its debut on the ASX in June 2024 and has gained 28.3% so far in trading.

Goldman Assigns Guzman a Sell Rating

Goldman assigned a Sell rating to Guzman mainly due to its doubts about the company’s ambitious goal of opening 1,000 stores in Australia over the next 20 years. Moreover, there is no recent successful example of such an expansion strategy in the Australian market.

Additionally, Goldman argues that Guzman’s valuation is inflated and is unrealistically linked to emerging QSR (quick-service restaurants) in the U.S. The valuation fails to consider the market differences between the U.S. and Australia, along with the risks associated with its aggressive store expansion plans. It also notes that a substantial number of shares will soon be released from escrow, which may potentially be sold off.

On the bright side, Goldman stated that Guzman is capable of expanding its operations across various channels and likely to surpass its FY25 prospectus projections.

Overall, Goldman holds a cautiously optimistic view of the QSR sector due to positive consumer sentiment. This is mainly driven by favourable interest rate expectations, recent tax cuts, and population growth, leading to an increase in real disposable income and consumption.

What Is Guzman y Gomez Stock Price Target?

According to TipRanks, GYG stock has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, one Hold, and one Sell rating assigned in the last three months. At AU$38.09, the average Guzman share price target is similar to the current price level.

