Guyana's shore base project could cut shipping costs by about 12%

By July 2024, the shore base will allow for two ships carrying basic goods to dock simultaneously, Deygoo added.

In November, GOGSSI announced that a dredger had docked at the Port of Georgetown to be used for clearing the project's area, according to local media reports. In its first phase, the shore base is expected to add more than 44 acres (18 hectares) to Guyana's coastline.

So far this year, Guyana has exported some 340,000 barrels per day of Liza and Unity Gold light crudes from two production vessels, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. A third floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility is expected to depart Singapore for Guyana soon.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.