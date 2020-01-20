Guyana's first-ever oil cargo to be refined by Exxon in the U.S.

A vessel carrying Guyana's first-ever shipment of crude set sail on Monday bound for the U.S. Gulf Coast, oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said, marking the tiny South American nation's long-awaited debut as an oil exporter.
