Guyana, Venezuela agree to avoid conflict escalation

Credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA

December 14, 2023 — 07:51 pm EST

KINGSTOWN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Guyana and Venezuela have agreed to avoid any escalation of conflict amid a recent heightening of tensions over an oil-rich and disputed border area, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines said on Thursday, reading a joint statement after a meeting on the island over the issue.

Disagreement over the 160,000-square-km (62,000-square-mile) region of Esequibo has run for decades, but Venezuela revived its claim, including to offshore areas, in recent years after major oil and gas discoveries.

