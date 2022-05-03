US Markets
Guyana "seriously considering" proposals for a refinery - minister

Sabrina Valle
Marianna Parraga
Guyana is "seriously considering" proposals to set up a refinery in the country, especially as fuel prices worldwide have risen following the war in Ukraine, Vickram Bharrat, minister of natural resources, said on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Guyana is "seriously considering" proposals to set up a refinery in the country, especially as fuel prices worldwide have risen following the war in Ukraine, Vickram Bharrat, minister of natural resources, said on Tuesday.

"We have received several proposals from countries around the world. It is a decision we have not taken yet," Bharrat said on a panel at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.

Guyana in 2020 became an oil exporter, after a Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium started production in the country.

