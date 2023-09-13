News & Insights

Guyana receives bids for eight blocks, including from Exxon Mobil consortium- officials

September 13, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Kiana Wilburg and Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

GEORGETOWN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Guyana has received offers for eight of 14 oil and gas offshore blocks in a bidding round which closed on Wednesday, including from a consortium of U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil XOM.N, China's CNOOC 0883.HK and Hess Corp. HES.N, two government officials said. The government has not yet confirmed any other companies which could have made tenders, nor which companies bid for which blocks or for how many.

