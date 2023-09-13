News & Insights

Guyana receives bids for eight blocks, including from Exxon consortium

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 13, 2023 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by Kiana Wilburg and Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

By Kiana Wilburg and Marianna Parraga

GEORGETOWN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Guyana has received offers for eight of 14 offshore oil and gas blocks in a bidding round which closed on Wednesday, including from a consortium of Exxon Mobil XOM.N, Hess Corp HES.N and China's CNOOC 0883.HK, the government said. It did not said which other companies potentially made tenders, nor which companies bid for which blocks or for how many, but the Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed that Exxon, Hess and CNOOC had bid as a consortium.

Exxon and Hess did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Exxon already has productive oil projects in Guyana.

The South American country wants to quickly expand its oil industry and recruit a wider range of developers to counterbalance an Exxon-led consortium that controls all production.

Guyana is currently producing and exporting about 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) or equivalent of crude and gas, making it Latin America's seventh-largest producer. The Exxon consortium aims at reaching 1.2 million bpd of output by 2027.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment about whether the company had made any bids.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne arrived on Wednesday in neighboring Suriname to make an announcement on an offshore project in Surinamese waters adjacent to Exxon's Guyanaese Stabroek block.

(Reporting by Kiana Wilburg in Georgetown and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Additional reporting by Sabrina Valle and Gary McWilliams in Houston, and Forrest Crellin in Paris; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by David Holmes)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

