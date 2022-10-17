US Markets
Guyana opens tender for its first oil refinery

Neil Marks Reuters
Guyana has called for proposals to design, finance and build a 30,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery, the first for the South American country as it becomes a force in crude oil production.

By 2027, the Exxon-led consortium expects to pump 1.2 million bpd of oil. Guyana has promised to soon schedule an auction of oil and gas blocks to attract new companies to its remaining offshore areas.

