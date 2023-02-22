Guyana looks to negotiate award of oil, gas blocks to Indian companies

NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Guyana is working with the Indian government to negotiate the awarding of oil and gas exploration blocks to Indian companies, the South American nation's vice president Bharrat Jagdeo said on Wednesday.

Guyana, home to one of the largest oil discoveries of the last decade, has also offered 14 offshore exploration blocks under its latest global auction round.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

