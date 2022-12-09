Guyana government opens bidding process for 14 offshore oil blocks

GEORGETOWN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Guyana's government on Friday formally launched a highly anticipated bidding round for 14 oil and gas blocks in the country's shallow and deep waters, hoping to award contracts by the end of May.

Interested companies can now bid through April 14 for the areas, President Irfaan Ali said, adding that the Guyanese government is working on developing a new model production sharing agreement.

(Reporting by Neil Marks, Editing by Marianna Parraga)

