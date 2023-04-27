News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Guyana gives environmental approval to 5th oil project, license to come next

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 27, 2023 — 05:03 pm EDT

Written by Kiana Wilburg for Reuters ->

By Kiana Wilburg

GEORGETOWN, April 27 (Reuters) - Guyana's environmental agency approved a 5-year permit for a fifth offshore oil project to be developed by a consortium led by Exxon Mobil XOM.N, while a production license also needed for the development is expected soon, the government said on Thursday.

The environmental authorization requires the group, also integrated by U.S. Hess Corp HES.N and China's CNOOC 0883.HK, to bear all remediation costs of any oil spills. It strictly prohibits routine flaring or venting of fossil fuels.

"Flaring is only permissible during commissioning, start-up and special circumstances," the agency said in a press release.

Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo separately said that a petroleum production license the Uaru project needs to be fully approved will be issued soon, after the consortium's shareholders approve it.

The government has yet to hold a required public comment period for that permit, he said, while the environmental authorization also demands the Exxon group to submit a parent guarantee or insurance provided by a parent company to cover any additional expenses not satisfied by its subsidiary.

"I don't know how long it will take, but not exceeding a month" before the consortium can get the permits, he said.

Exxon is expected to soon announce the commercial determination of Uaru, expected to produce about 250,000 barrels per day of oil at peak. It would be the consortium's largest and most expensive project, outstripping the $10 billion cost of the fourth project.

(Reporting by Kiana Wilburg, writing by Marianna Parraga; editing by Gary McWilliams)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
HES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.