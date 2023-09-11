News & Insights

Guyana economy seen booming on 'unparalleled' oil sector growth -IMF

September 11, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Guyana's economy will again boom this year as it likely expands by 38% this year thanks to "unparalleled" oil sector expansion, according to a forecast from the International Monetary Fund released on Monday.

The latest 2023 estimate follows real gross domestic product expansion of 62% last year, which was the highest level of economic growth in the world.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
