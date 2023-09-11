Guyana economy seen booming on 'unparalleled' oil sector growth -IMF

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Guyana's economy will again boom this year as it likely expands by 38% this year thanks to "unparalleled" oil sector expansion, according to a forecast from the International Monetary Fund released on Monday.

The latest 2023 estimate follows real gross domestic product expansion of 62% last year, which was the highest level of economic growth in the world.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

