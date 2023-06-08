News & Insights

Guyana court stays order for Exxon to provide unlimited guarantee for oil spills

June 08, 2023 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Kiana Wilburg for Reuters ->

GEORGETOWN, June 8 (Reuters) - A Guyana Appellate Court judge on Thursday temporarily stayed an lower court's order requiring Exxon Mobil XOM.N and partners in offshore oil production to provide an unlimited guarantee to cover potential oil spills.

The judge, who has been asked to stay a ruling that would require additional insurance protection from the production consortium, ruled the group, which includes Hess Corp HES.N and China's CNOOC 0883.HK, must provide a $2 billion guarantee in 10 days or else his stay would be lifted.

Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kiana Wilburg, Editing by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

