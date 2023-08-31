News & Insights

Guy Debelle leaves Fortescue green energy unit, third senior exit in a week - AFR

Credit: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

August 31, 2023 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Adds details, background on recent management exits from paragraphs 2-4

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Guy Debelle, former Fortescue Future Industries' (FFI) finance chief, has resigned from the board of the iron ore miner's FMG.AX green energy unit to join critical minerals firm Tivan TVN.AX, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

This is the third senior executive departure from Fortescue just this week, exacerbating the company's troubles amid a flurry of top management exits.

Earlier in the week, metals division's CEO Fiona Hick announced departure, and on Thursday the division's finance chief Christine Morris stepped down after only nearly three months into the role.

Tivan in an exchange filing said Debelle, also a former Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor, will join its board as a non-executive director, but did not mention if he would leave FFI's board.

Fortescue did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.