Guy Carpenter To Buy Israeli Insurance Broker Re Solutions For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Guy Carpenter, a business of insurance company- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC), said on Tuesday that it is acquiring Re Solutions, an Israeli reinsurance broker. Financial terms of the transaction, expected to be closed later this quarter, have not been disclosed.

Dean Klisura, CEO of Guy Carpenter, said: "The combination of Re Solutions' well-established Israel operations and respected team together with Guy Carpenter's global solutions and services, will bring significantly enhanced benefits to clients across Israel. This transaction, which is driven by our ambitions to invest in Israel..."

Since 2011, Re Solutions has been Guy Carpenter's correspondent broker in Israel.

