'Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion' exhibit dazzles in New York

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Austrian Symbolist artist Gustav Klimt's masterpieces are coming to life in an immersive exhibit in New York, inaugurating a new museum that merges technology, art and music.

"Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion," which opens on Wednesday, enfolds visitors in 30-foot (9-meter) high images of his works in the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank building in Manhattan, now the 33,000-square-foot Hall des Lumières.

A version of Klimt's most famous work, "The Kiss," painted in 1907-8 during the height of his golden period, seemingly drips off the new museum's marble walls onto the floor.

"When you put this not on the canvas but on the wall, you can see it's like a new world every time," said Gianfranco Iannuzzi, the year-long show's creative director.

"You are not in front of something like a cinema screen or in a museum like a painting, but you are inside and you have a different kind of situation with the way you look, but also hear and also move around," he added. "All of this is a special... sensitive and emotional experience."

Iannuzzi, who created the "Van Gogh, Starry Night" show currently at the Atelier des Lumières in Paris, hopes such exhibitions will make traditional artworks more popular.

"It's very important to open the art and the culture to a large audience," he said.

New York's new digital art center is jointly owned and operated by French museum manager Culturespaces and IMG, a global events, sports and talent management company.

(Reporting by Roselle Chen; Editing by Richard Chang)

