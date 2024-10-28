Gushengtang Reports 25% Surge in Q3 Customer Visits

Gushengtang Holdings Limited (HK:2273) has released an update.

Gushengtang Holdings Limited reported a significant 25% increase in customer visits for the third quarter of 2024, reaching approximately 1.485 million visits compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was partly driven by newly established medical facilities, which contributed 6.5% to the overall increase. Investors are encouraged to note that these figures are preliminary and unaudited.

