GUSH, GASL: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3X Shares (GUSH), which added 8,700,000 units, or a 13.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL), which added 1,800,000 units, for a 37.7% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.