Gurunavi Reports Extraordinary Income from Securities Sale

Gurunavi (JP:2440) has released an update.

Gurunavi, Inc. has announced an extraordinary income of 157 million yen from the sale of investment securities to enhance asset efficiency and strengthen its financial position. This gain will be recorded in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company is currently reviewing its full-year business forecast and will provide updates if necessary.

