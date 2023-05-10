GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GURU) Price Target Decreased by 6.90% to 4.13

The average one-year price target for GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GURU) has been revised to 4.13 / share. This is an decrease of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 4.44 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.18 to a high of 6.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.32% from the latest reported closing price of 2.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 1,859K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GURU by 20.47% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 325K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 22K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 81.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GURU by 74.96% over the last quarter.

EATV - VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 171.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GURU by 73.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.