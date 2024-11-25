News & Insights

GURU Organic Energy Ends PepsiCo Partnership

November 25, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

GURU Organic Energy Corp (TSE:GURU) has released an update.

GURU Organic Energy Corp is ending its distribution agreement with PepsiCo Canada and returning to its direct distribution model by May 2025. The company aims to strengthen its market presence in Canada and the US while maintaining its commitment to high-quality products. This strategic transition is expected to offer GURU greater brand control and flexibility for growth.

