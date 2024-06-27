Guru Fundamental Report for MSTR

Below is Validea's guru fundamental report for MICROSTRATEGY INC (MSTR). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, MSTR rates highest using our Quantitative Momentum Investor model based on the published strategy of Wesley Gray. This momentum model looks for stocks with strong and consistent intermediate-term relative performance.

MICROSTRATEGY INC (MSTR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating using this strategy is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

DEFINE THE UNIVERSE: PASS TWELVE MINUS ONE MOMENTUM: PASS RETURN CONSISTENCY NEUTRAL SEASONALITY NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MICROSTRATEGY INC

MSTR Guru Analysis

MSTR Fundamental Analysis

More Information on Wesley Gray

Wesley Gray Portfolio

About Wesley Gray: Wesley Gray is the founder of Alpha Architect and the author (along with co-author Jack Vogel) of "Quantitative Momentum A Practitioner's Guide to Building a Momentum-Based Stock Selection System". He is also the author (along with co-author Tobias Carlisle) of "Quantitative Value: A Practitioner's Guide to Automating Intelligent Investment and Eliminating Behavioral Errors". He is an industry recognized expert in the application of quantitative investing strategies. Wes is also a former Marine and has his Phd from the Univerisity of Chicago, where he studied under Nobel Prize winner Eugene Fama.

Additional Research Links

Top NASDAQ 100 Stocks

Top Technology Stocks

Top Large-Cap Growth Stocks

High Momentum Stocks

Top Chip Stocks

High Insider Ownership Stocks

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.