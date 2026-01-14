Gurit Holding (SWX:GURN) Price Target Decreased by 40.91% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Gurit Holding (SWX:GURN) has been revised to CHF 13,26 / share. This is a decrease of 40.91% from the prior estimate of CHF 22,44 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 13,13 to a high of CHF 13,65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.96% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 14,10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gurit Holding. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GURN is 0.00%, an increase of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.53% to 47K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 17K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GURN by 3.22% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GURN by 1.89% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GURN by 8.13% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 298.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GURN by 71.98% over the last quarter.

