Gupta's Liberty Steel to restart operations, in talks with UK government

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

Liberty Steel UK, owned by tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, said on Monday it plans to restart steelmaking next week as it continues to seek new funding after its main funder Greensill Capital went into insolvency.

Gupta's conglomerate GFG Alliance was also in "constructive discussions" with the UK government about potential assistance, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans) ((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRITAIN GREENSILL/GFG ALLIANCE (URGENT)

