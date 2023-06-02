Gupta seeks extension to challenge freezing order in Trafigura case -source

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Indian businessman Prateek Gupta plan to ask a London court for a two-week extension to file a challenge to a $625 million global freezing order on him, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

The court had previously given a deadline of Friday to challenge the freezing order that was sought by commodity trader Trafigura, which has alleged "systematic fraud" by Gupta's companies over nickel cargoes.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

