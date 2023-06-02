News & Insights

US Markets

Gupta seeks extension to challenge freezing order in Trafigura case -source

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

June 02, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Indian businessman Prateek Gupta plan to ask a London court for a two-week extension to file a challenge to a $625 million global freezing order on him, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

The court had previously given a deadline of Friday to challenge the freezing order that was sought by commodity trader Trafigura, which has alleged "systematic fraud" by Gupta's companies over nickel cargoes.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.