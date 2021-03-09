Commodities

Gupta says Liberty Steel has adequate financing after Greensill insolvency

British tycoon Sanjeev Gupta told UK trade unions on Tuesday that his Liberty Steel business had adequate financing after major financial backer Greensill Capital went into administration.

"We have adequate funding for our current needs while we bridge the gap to refinancing the business," he said in prepared remarks provided by a source close to the meeting.

"Securing alternative long-term funding is progressing well but will take some time to organise."

