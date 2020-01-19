Guoxuan says in talks with Volkswagen, hasn't reached binding agreement

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd 002074.SZ is in talks with Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE for potential strategic cooperation in technology, product, and capital, the Chinese battery maker wrote in a company filing on Monday.

Guoxuan added it has not reached a legally binding agreement with the German automaker regarding the terms and conditions of its cooperation.

On Friday, Reuters reported that Volkswagen was preparing to purchase a 20% stake in Guoxuan.

