Guotai Junan’s Ambitious 2024 Growth Strategy Unveiled

October 30, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2611) has released an update.

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. is making significant strides in its 2024 Action Plan focused on improving quality, efficiency, and returns. The company’s merger with Haitong Securities aims to establish a leading investment bank with enhanced capabilities and financial strength. Additionally, Guotai Junan is excelling in areas like technology, green, and pension finance, while also advancing its digital finance services and investor education efforts.

