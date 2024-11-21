Guotai Junan Securities Announces Merger Plans

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2611) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed merger and share exchange with Haitong Securities, marking a significant move in the financial sector. The merger, however, is contingent upon certain conditions being met and may not necessarily be completed. Investors are advised to exercise caution and stay informed through official announcements.

For further insights into HK:2611 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.