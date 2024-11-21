News & Insights

Guotai Junan Securities Announces Merger Plans

November 21, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2611) has released an update.

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed merger and share exchange with Haitong Securities, marking a significant move in the financial sector. The merger, however, is contingent upon certain conditions being met and may not necessarily be completed. Investors are advised to exercise caution and stay informed through official announcements.

