Guotai Junan International’s Strategic Merger with Haitong

November 21, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited has addressed non-competition undertakings amidst a proposed merger with Haitong Securities, which involves asset and business consolidation. The merger, expected to benefit both companies without causing substantial competition, includes an understanding to evaluate and resolve competition concerns within five years. Guotai Junan International will keep shareholders informed with updates as the merger progresses.

