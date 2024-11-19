Guotai Junan International Unveils Board Composition

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. This diverse team is tasked with overseeing various committees such as audit, remuneration, nomination, and risk, ensuring robust governance and strategic oversight. Investors interested in the company’s leadership and governance structure may find these updates significant for decision-making.

