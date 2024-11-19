News & Insights

Stocks

Guotai Junan International Unveils Board Composition

November 19, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. This diverse team is tasked with overseeing various committees such as audit, remuneration, nomination, and risk, ensuring robust governance and strategic oversight. Investors interested in the company’s leadership and governance structure may find these updates significant for decision-making.

For further insights into HK:1788 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.