News & Insights

Stocks

Guotai Junan International Proposes New Non-Executive Director

October 28, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited has announced the proposed appointment of Mr. HAN Zhida as a non-executive director, pending approval at the forthcoming general meeting. Mr. HAN, currently a vice president at the parent company Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd., brings extensive experience in various key positions within the financial sector. This strategic appointment is anticipated to strengthen the company’s leadership and support its growth objectives.

For further insights into HK:1788 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.