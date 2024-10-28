Guotai Junan International Proposes New Non-Executive Director

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited has announced the proposed appointment of Mr. HAN Zhida as a non-executive director, pending approval at the forthcoming general meeting. Mr. HAN, currently a vice president at the parent company Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd., brings extensive experience in various key positions within the financial sector. This strategic appointment is anticipated to strengthen the company’s leadership and support its growth objectives.

For further insights into HK:1788 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.