Guotai Junan International Announces Board Changes

November 19, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited announces the resignation of Dr. Xie Lebin as a non-executive director due to internal work arrangements, effective November 19, 2024. In his place, Mr. Han Zhida will join the company’s Nomination Committee. The board expressed appreciation for Dr. Xie’s contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into HK:1788 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

