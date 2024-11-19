Guotai Junan International Announces Board Changes

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited announces the resignation of Dr. Xie Lebin as a non-executive director due to internal work arrangements, effective November 19, 2024. In his place, Mr. Han Zhida will join the company’s Nomination Committee. The board expressed appreciation for Dr. Xie’s contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into HK:1788 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.