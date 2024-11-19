Guotai Junan Appoints New Director Amid Strong Support

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited successfully passed all Ordinary Resolutions during their Extraordinary General Meeting on November 19, 2024, including the appointment of Mr. Han Zhida as a non-executive director. The results showed overwhelming support from shareholders, with Mr. Han’s appointment receiving 99.77% of the votes in favor. This development underscores shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership decisions.

