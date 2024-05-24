News & Insights

Guotai Junan Announces Director’s Retirement

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. YU Jian from his position as a non-executive director and his departure from the Nomination Committee due to retirement, effective from 24 May 2024. The company has acknowledged Mr. YU’s contributions during his tenure and confirmed that there are no unresolved disagreements or other issues related to his resignation that shareholders should be aware of.

