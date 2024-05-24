Guotai Junan Announces Board Structure Update

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, along with their respective roles in various board committees. The committees include the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Risk Committees, each with designated directors as members or chairpersons to oversee different aspects of the company’s governance and operations.

