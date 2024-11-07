Guorui Properties Partners with Computershare Hong Kong

Guorui Properties Ltd (HK:2329) has released an update.

Guorui Properties Ltd, trading as Glory Health Industry Limited, announced the completion of a cooperation agreement with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This strategic move could enhance the company’s investor relations and stock trading operations. Shareholders are encouraged to seek professional advice for any stock trading inquiries.

