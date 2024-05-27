Guoquan Food Sets AGM for Strategic Resolutions

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H (HK:2517) has released an update.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for June 27, 2024, with key agendas including approval of the company’s 2023 reports, profit distribution plan, re-appointment of auditors, and potential amendments to the Articles of Association. Shareholders must register by June 21 to vote, and may appoint proxies to attend on their behalf. The meeting will address both ordinary and special resolutions critical to the company’s governance and future strategy.

