News & Insights

Stocks

Guoquan Food Sets AGM for Strategic Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H (HK:2517) has released an update.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for June 27, 2024, with key agendas including approval of the company’s 2023 reports, profit distribution plan, re-appointment of auditors, and potential amendments to the Articles of Association. Shareholders must register by June 21 to vote, and may appoint proxies to attend on their behalf. The meeting will address both ordinary and special resolutions critical to the company’s governance and future strategy.

For further insights into HK:2517 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.